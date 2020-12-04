UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Foils Smuggling Bid Of Huge Quantity Of Opium, Arrests Drug Smuggler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:09 PM

ANF foils smuggling bid of huge quantity of opium, arrests drug smuggler

The exports increased by 2.11 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Friday claimed to have foiled a smuggling bid of huge quantity of opium and arrested a drug smuggler.

The ANF Police Station Clifton, on a tip off, recovered 105.

050 kg of opium tactfully concealed in rolling mill machine and arrested Shahid Muhammad Umar s/o Ghulam Mohiuddin, said a news release.

The recovered drug was being smuggled to Canada. Raid were being conducted to apprehend the other accomplices of arrested accused. Case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Station Canada Ghulam Mohiuddin

Recent Stories

Putin Says Russia Needs Digital Transformation in ..

2 minutes ago

Mir Ziaullah condoles demise of former PM Zafarull ..

2 minutes ago

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Exports increase 2.11% in 5 months, 7.67% in Novem ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 33 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

Japan Closely Following Russian Actions in Far Eas ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.