ANF foils smuggling bid, seized consignment of cannabis

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a successful operation foiled a smuggling bid and recovered 307 packets of cannabis weighing more than 368 kg from a truck and car and arrested four persons.

According to ANF Dera, that a large quantity of drugs was being smuggled from Balochistan to Dera Ismail Khan during a blockade on Dera Zhob Road inter-provincial highway near Token Plaza. Corolla XLI vehicle number U-3788 Peshawar and Nissan truck number EA. 5288 Peshawar was stopped for search. During the search of the car, 102 packets of high quality cannabis weighing 122.4 kg were recovered from the hidden compartments of the car while 205 packets of cannabis hidden in onion sacks in a Nissan truck were recovered.

Car driver Atif-ur-Rehman of Peshawar and truck driver Abdul Mohammad of Khyber tribal district, Gulab Khan of Khyber tribal district and Hamza Ali of Lakki Marwat were arrested. Dera Ismail Khan Anti-Narcotics Police Station arrested the four persons and seized the recovered drugs and vehicles and registered a case under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

According to ANF, the drugs were being smuggled to Dera Ismail Khan via Balochistan, which was later to be supplied to Punjab and Peshawar.