UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Foils Smuggling Bid, Seized Consignment Of Cannabis

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 08:45 PM

ANF foils smuggling bid, seized consignment of cannabis

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a successful operation foiled a smuggling bid and recovered 307 packets of cannabis weighing more than 368 kg from a truck and car and arrested four persons

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a successful operation foiled a smuggling bid and recovered 307 packets of cannabis weighing more than 368 kg from a truck and car and arrested four persons.

According to ANF Dera, that a large quantity of drugs was being smuggled from Balochistan to Dera Ismail Khan during a blockade on Dera Zhob Road inter-provincial highway near Token Plaza. Corolla XLI vehicle number U-3788 Peshawar and Nissan truck number EA. 5288 Peshawar was stopped for search. During the search of the car, 102 packets of high quality cannabis weighing 122.4 kg were recovered from the hidden compartments of the car while 205 packets of cannabis hidden in onion sacks in a Nissan truck were recovered.

Car driver Atif-ur-Rehman of Peshawar and truck driver Abdul Mohammad of Khyber tribal district, Gulab Khan of Khyber tribal district and Hamza Ali of Lakki Marwat were arrested. Dera Ismail Khan Anti-Narcotics Police Station arrested the four persons and seized the recovered drugs and vehicles and registered a case under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

According to ANF, the drugs were being smuggled to Dera Ismail Khan via Balochistan, which was later to be supplied to Punjab and Peshawar.

Related Topics

Peshawar Balochistan Punjab Police Station Drugs Driver Vehicles Road Vehicle Car Zhob Dera Ismail Khan Lakki Marwat From Nissan

Recent Stories

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

25 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 203 prisoners ahead of ..

51 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 52,000 addition ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Turkmen ..

1 hour ago

Federal Youth Authority launches Young Economist P ..

2 hours ago

Greece Mandates Coronavirus Tests for Bulgarian, R ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.