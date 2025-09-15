Open Menu

ANF Foils Trans-border Drug Trafficking At Torkham Border

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 06:30 PM

ANF foils trans-border drug trafficking at Torkham Border

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF)has intercepted a large consignment of narcotics, which was being smuggled from Afghanistan to Pakistan via a cargo vehicle through the Torkham border terminal.

According to an ANF spokesman, acting on credible intelligence about a cross-border drug trafficking attempt, ANF teams caught a 10-wheeler truck carrying honeybees that had crossed into Pakistan from Afghanistan.

Following close surveillance and coordinated action by ANF KP, the vehicle was relocated to Peshawar for a detailed search, with the assistance of vehicle mechanics.

During the search, 17.500 kg of Heroin and 4.

5 kg of Methamphetamine (ICE) were recovered from a tactfully made secret cavity in the rear axle shaft box of the truck.

The driver of the truck, Momand Ekram, a resident of Nangarhar, Afghanistan, was arrested on the spot.

Initial investigation revealed that the seized drugs were being trafficked from Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

A case has been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act, and investigations have started to trace and apprehend the remaining members of the network.

ANF reaffirms its resolve that the country’s soil will not be allowed to be used for international or domestic drug trafficking, he added.

