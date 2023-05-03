UrduPoint.com

ANF Foils Two Bids To Smuggle Heroin; Arrests Two

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two operations managed to foil two bids to smuggle heroin and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He said ANF in an operation at Lahore International Airport arrested a Colombo-bound passenger resident of Lahore and recovered 40 heroin-filled capsules and 428 grams heroin.

In another operation at Lahore International Airport, 26 heroin-filled capsules were also recovered from the possession of an Italy-bound passenger resident of Sheikhupura.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

