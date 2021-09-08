UrduPoint.com

ANF Force Commander Calls On Governor

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Force Commander Sindh, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), Brigadier Syed Vaqar Haider Rizvi called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at Governor House on Wednesday.

On the occasion, he briefed the governor on counter-narcotics achievements of the ANF, current drug situation and major challenges being faced by the force.

The Sindh governor said that ANF, Provincial Excise department and law enforcement agencies have an important role in drug control.

"The Federal and provincial departments / agencies ensure joint action through effective coordination to eradicate the menace by arresting the drug-paddlers," he said.

Imran Ismail said the hazard of drugs could be battled; and education is the Primary tool.

Everyone should be educated about the harm and adverse effects of drugs so that they may know the consequences of its use so that it could be avoided.

The governor also stressed upon all the public & private universities, colleges and other educational institutions in the province for ensuring awareness raising programmes against drug abuse for students, teaching faculty and parents.

He urged for coordinated efforts, with the joint action of all the stakeholders, to curb the menace of drugs and narcotics in cities, towns and rural areas of Sindh.

The governor while appreciating ANF's achievements, its role in combating trafficking of illicit-drugs at provincial and national levels, assured of his all possible support and assistance.

