ANF Force Commanders conference held at ANF Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The 30th Force Commanders Conference was held here on Thursday at ANF Headquarters under the chairmanship of Director General (DG) ANF, Major General, Ghulam Shabeer Narejo, HI (M).

The conference was attended by all Commanders from Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers of ANF HQ.

In opening remarks, the DG ANF appreciated performance of the Force especially focused campaign against drug sellers affecting the youth and students in educational institutions.

The DG also highlighted the magnitude and importance of the operations and the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs, underlying it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

He directed to accelerate the ongoing countrywide counter narcotics operations, with a continued special focus on apprehension of elements involved in drug smuggling to the students of academic institutions.

The DG also directed to take measures for apprehension of absconders and proclaimed offenders and reviewed the progress of counter narcotics operations besides stressing proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking and apprehension of drug supply sources.

In addition, the DG ANF issued special instructions that the pilgrims should be checked properly without humiliating their self-esteem at all airports during upcoming Hajj Operation. During the meeting, all preparations were reviewed for the 26th June i.e world day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed, while futuristic goals were also set-forth, paying special concentration on new initiatives and capacity building plans during the conference.