ANF Force Commanders conference held at ANF Headquarters

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Commanders Conference was held at ANF Headquarters here on Friday under the chairmanship of Director General, ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Commanders Conference was held at ANF Headquarters here on Friday under the chairmanship of Director General, ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik.

The conference was attended by Commanders of all Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers of the Force.

The DG appreciated performance of ANF especially focused campaign against drug sellers affecting the youth and students in educational institutions.

The DG also highlighted the magnitude and importance of the operations and the emerging trends of use of synthetic drugs, underlining it as a grave threat requiring special measures.

He directed the authorities to accelerate the ongoing countrywide counter narcotics operations, with a continued special focus on apprehension of elements involved in drug smuggling to the students of academic institutions and the hostels.

He also directed the officers to take measures for apprehension of absconders and proclaimed offenders.

The DG reviewed the progress of the counter narcotics operations and stressed on proactive and innovative steps for curbing drug trafficking and apprehension of drug supply sources.

In addition, the DG issued instructions that the pilgrims should be strictly checked on all airports during upcoming Hajj Operation.

During the meeting, all the preparations for June 26 world day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking were reviewed.

He said that the world day against drug abuse should be celebrated in full way.

Moreover, matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were widely discussed,while futuristic goals were also set-forth, paying special concentration on new initiatives and capacity building plans during the conference.