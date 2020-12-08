UrduPoint.com
ANF Force Commanders Meet; Review Steps To Combat Drug Trafficking

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) held Force Commanders Conference here at ANF Headquarters under the chairmanship of Director General (DG), Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) held Force Commanders Conference here at ANF Headquarters under the chairmanship of Director General (DG), Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M).

Force Commanders of all ANF regional directorates and senior staff Officers attended the conference.

The DG showed satisfaction on the overall organizational performance of the Force. The progress on counternarcotics operations, international commitments, drug prevention and awareness programs and treatment of drug addicts at ANF drug treatment centers was comprehensively reviewed during the conference.

The current drug situation and emerging tendency towards use of synthetic drugs were also analyzed.

During the conference, stringent measures were recommended against drug use in educational institutions.

The DG ANF directed to accelerate the ongoing nationwide drive for apprehension of elements involved in distribution of drugs in educational institutions.

The DG ANF directed the force to deal with the main smugglers of narcotics with iron hands.

He also directed to come hard on absconders and proclaimed offenders in drug offences and emphasized on taking proactive and innovative steps to curb the drug trafficking and disruption of drug supply.

Besides, aspects related to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were discussed at length, while futuristic goals were also set-forth with special focus on undertaking fresh initiatives and capacity building plans.

