ANF Force Commanders Meet; Steps To Combat Drug Trafficking Reviewed

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 08:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Force Commanders Conference of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) was held here at Headquarters ANF under the chairmanship of Director General ANF Major General Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M) on Tuesday.

Force Commanders of all ANF Regional Directorate and Senior Staff Officers attended the conference.

The Director General (DG) showed satisfaction on the overall performance of ANF. Progress on counter-narcotics operations, international commitments, drug prevention and awareness programs and treatment of drug addicts at ANF drug treatment centers was comprehensively reviewed during the conference.

Current drug situation and emerging tendency towards use of synthetic drug were also analyzed, said a news release.

During the conference, stringent measures were recommended against drug use in educational institutions.

The DG directed to accelerate the ongoing nationwide drive for apprehension of elements involved in distribution of drug in educational institutions.

He also directed the force to deal with the smugglers of narcotics with iron hands and instructed the authorities to come hard on absconders and proclaimed offenders in drug offences.

He emphasized on taking proactive and innovative steps to curb the drug trafficking and disruption of drug supply.

Besides, aspects related to the enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, discipline of force, the best practices and infrastructure development were discussed at length, while futuristic goals were also set-forth with special focus on undertaking fresh initiatives and capacity building plans.

