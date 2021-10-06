UrduPoint.com

ANF Force Commanders Meeting Held; Steps To Combat Drug Trafficking Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:10 AM

Force Commanders Conference of Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Tuesday held under the chairmanship of Director General, Major General Ghulam Shabber Narejo at the ANF Headquarters

Force Commanders of all ANF Regional Directorates and Senior Staff Officers attended the conference.

The DG expressed satisfaction on overall organizational performance of ANF, progress on counter narcotics operations, international commitments, drug prevention and awareness programs and treatment of drug addicts at ANF drug treatment centers was comprehensively reviewed during the conference. Current drug situation and emerging tendency towards use of synthetic drugs were also analyzed.

During the conference, stringent measures were recommended against drug use in educational institutions.

The DG directed to accelerate the ongoing nationwide drive for apprehension of elements involved in distribution of drugs in educational institutions.

The DG further instructed to strictly monitor international flights at all airports and deal with the main smugglers of narcotics with iron hands.

He also directed to come hard on absconders and proclaimed offenders in drug offences and emphasized on taking proactive and innovative steps to curb the drug trafficking and disruption of drug supply.

Besides, aspects related to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were discussed at length, while futuristic goals were also set-forth with special focus on undertaking fresh initiatives and capacity building plans.

