ANF fully equipped to fight against drug abuse

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Afridi on Saturday conducted a surprise visit to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Police Station Rawalpindi and inspected the record of police station.

According to ANF, the Minister was briefed about the facilities being provided to the prisoners, employees' office hours and other matters.

The Minister expressed resolve that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) would be equipped with latest technology to curb against the drug abuse and steps are being taken to stop illicit drug trafficking.

Afridi pointed out that it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and my mission to eradicate drug from the society.

He was determined to purge the country from the drug adding that "youth are our asset and we should bring them towards sports and healthy activities," He made it clear that the elements involved in the drug business would be punished and no one is above the law.

Protection of public interest was the first priority, he added.

The Minister said acknowledgment and appreciation, at regional as well as international level, of Anti Narcotics Force ANF as a leading counter drug Agency is a matter of satisfaction.

Meanwhile, International Day against drug abuse & illicit trafficking is being observed on June 26.

This day is observed across the world to show the commitment for the eradication of drug abuse.