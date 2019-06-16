UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Fully Equipped To Fight Against Drug Abuse

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:51 AM

ANF fully equipped to fight against drug abuse

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister of State for Narcotics Control and SAFRON Shehryar Afridi on Saturday conducted a surprise visit to Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Police Station Rawalpindi and inspected the record of police station.

According to ANF, the Minister was briefed about the facilities being provided to the prisoners, employees' office hours and other matters.

The Minister expressed resolve that Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) would be equipped with latest technology to curb against the drug abuse and steps are being taken to stop illicit drug trafficking.

Afridi pointed out that it is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and my mission to eradicate drug from the society.

He was determined to purge the country from the drug adding that "youth are our asset and we should bring them towards sports and healthy activities," He made it clear that the elements involved in the drug business would be punished and no one is above the law.

Protection of public interest was the first priority, he added.

The Minister said acknowledgment and appreciation, at regional as well as international level, of Anti Narcotics Force ANF as a leading counter drug Agency is a matter of satisfaction.

Meanwhile, International Day against drug abuse & illicit trafficking is being observed on June 26.

This day is observed across the world to show the commitment for the eradication of drug abuse.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Sports Business Police Station Visit Rawalpindi June Afridi From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

4 minutes ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

9 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

9 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

Opposition leadership behind the bars because of t ..

10 hours ago

UAE Food Security Minister explores &quot;life of ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.