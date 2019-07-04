ANF has sufficient evidence against Rana Sanaullah: Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi

Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that Anti Narcotic Control (ANF) had sufficient evidence against Rana Sanaullah and these would be presented in the court of law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that Anti Narcotic Control (ANF) had sufficient evidence against Rana Sanaullah and these would be presented in the court of law.

Addressing a press conference along with Director General ANF Major General Arif, he said, that Rana Sanaullah had been arrested by the ANF force after receiving a lead from a person arrested from Faisalabad Airport.

He said that movements of the Rana Sanaullah were observed for the last many days, and three time he (Rana Sanaullh ) was not stopped by the ANF as female members of his family were travelling with him.

"We salute ANF force which is a professional force and it observed the values and norms of society by not stopping Rana Sanaullah when he was travelling with female members of his family," The Minister said that value of the drug recovered from Rana Sanaullah was about Rs 150 million to Rs 160 million in international market.

