ANF Held A Man Involved In Money Laundering, Recovered Rs 66,750,000

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:40 PM

ANF held a man involved in money laundering, recovered Rs 66,750,000

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested a man involved in money laundering and recovered Rs 66,750,000 from him at M-1 Motorway Islamabad here on Sunday, a spokesman of ANF informed.

The arrested accused was identified as Abdul Ghaffar s/o Sahar Gul Khan resident of Peshawar, who was held by the ANF during course of action.

The ANF recovered Rs 66,750,000 from his vehicle Toyota Corolla car bearing registration no C-HR regn # AME 075 ICT.

Fruthermore, the accused has been handed over to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further legal proceedings.

