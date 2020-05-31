UrduPoint.com
ANF Held Drug Pusher, Recovered 4.6 Kg Drugs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 08:20 PM

ANF held drug pusher, recovered 4.6 kg drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Karachi arrested a notorious drug pusher and recovered 4.6 kg drugs from his possession on Intelligence base/ operation here on Sunday.

According to spokesman, Ali Khan s/o Muhammad Ghani resident of Karachi PO Korangi, Murtaza Chowrangi Industrial area Landhi Karachi was held during raid and ANF recovered 4.6 kg drugs from his possession.

Further investigation was in progress.

