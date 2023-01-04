ANF holds 32nd Command Conference at Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The 32nd Command Conference was held here at ANF Headquarters to review performance of 2022.

According to an ANF spokesman, all Regional Directorates Commanders and ANF Senior Staff Officers attended the conference.

He informed that matters pertaining to enforcement, intelligence, assets investigation, prosecution, mass awareness, finance, administration and infrastructure development were discussed.