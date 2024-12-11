ANF Holds 9 Accused With 43.695 Kg Drugs
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Ant-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday continued its crackdown against drug smuggling in educational institutions and various cities of the country and arrested nine accused on the recovery of 43.695 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 4.2 million.
According to an ANF spokesman, 6 kg hashish was recovered from two accused near a university in Peshawar, while an Afghan nationals was held with 300 grams hashish near a school in Attock.
Similarly, 120 narcotic pills hidden in a computer were recovered from a suspect near a park in Quetta.
All the accused during investigations confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, 1.332 kg ice was recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Doha at Islamabad International Airport.
Likewise, four accused were during an operation on Shabbir Sharif Road, Lahore on the recovery of 32.4 hashish and 3.6 kg opium from their vehicle.
Recent Stories
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes
Gohar Khan demands formation of inquiry commission on May 9 riots
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 matter likely to be decided this week
PITB, Punjab Cooperative Housing Society Sign Agreement to Roll Out PayZen
Stylo 12.12 Sale - Special Deals for Ladies on Winter Fashion
The Grand Finale of the PUBGM x realme Number 13 Tournament Approaches with Big ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 December 2024
UNICEF Pakistan Advisory Council launched to drive collective action for child r ..
EU to consider 'measures' over Georgia protest crackdown
Turkey braces for surge of Syrian refugees heading home
SSP holds meeting with all investigation officers, duty officers, head muharars
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Agriculture machinery imports increased by 70.92% in four month of FY 2024-252 minutes ago
-
NACTA holds two-day workshop to prevent violent extremism2 minutes ago
-
3 Impersonators caught during MDCAT exam in Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Int’l Universal Health Coverage Day to be observed on Dec 122 minutes ago
-
KSRelief distributes shelter kits to Afghan families in Bamyan province2 minutes ago
-
'Police committed to combating violence against women'2 minutes ago
-
PAA launches QR Code-Based complaint system at Islamabad International Airport2 minutes ago
-
Pak-China Joint Exercise Warrior-VIII concludes3 minutes ago
-
VC reviews arrangements for pre entry test for Admission 20253 minutes ago
-
Effective efforts on to provide clean drinking water to citizens3 minutes ago
-
Entry of vehicles in Kutchery Bazaar banned3 minutes ago
-
12 held with contraband3 minutes ago