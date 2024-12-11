Open Menu

ANF Holds 9 Accused With 43.695 Kg Drugs

Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) The Ant-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday continued its crackdown against drug smuggling in educational institutions and various cities of the country and arrested nine accused on the recovery of 43.695 kilograms of drugs worth over Rs 4.2 million.

According to an ANF spokesman, 6 kg hashish was recovered from two accused near a university in Peshawar, while an Afghan nationals was held with 300 grams hashish near a school in Attock.

Similarly, 120 narcotic pills hidden in a computer were recovered from a suspect near a park in Quetta.

All the accused during investigations confessed to selling drugs to students of educational institutions, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, 1.332 kg ice was recovered from the luggage of a passenger going to Doha at Islamabad International Airport.

Likewise, four accused were during an operation on Shabbir Sharif Road, Lahore on the recovery of 32.4 hashish and 3.6 kg opium from their vehicle.

