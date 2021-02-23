UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Holds Leadership Training For GCU Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:30 PM

ANF holds leadership training for GCU students

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) academy, Punjab, organised a three-day intense multi-sectoral leadership training for the students of Government College University (GCU) Lahore on the request of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi.

Besides the members of the University's Anti-Narcotics Society, the presidents of other leading societies including Debating Society and Dramatics Club are also participating in the the training.

Addressing the training's inaugural session, emeritus consultant psychiatrist Prof. Dr. Shakil Jehangir Malik explained the structure of human brain, physical and social environment and its effects on the brain, and other information related to drug demand, supply and trafficking.

GOC Military Aviation Maj. General Najeeb Ahmad also addressed the students and briefed them about the organizational structure of Pakistan Army and mode of working and services of the Army Aviation Corps.

Ms. Maryam Shabbir, an environmental expert at Sustainable Development Policy Institute, talked about environmental issues that are being faced by the world. She explained the sustainable development goals (SDGs), a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

She narrated the relationship between environmental calamities and vulnerability of society towards drug addiction.

Dr. Tanveer from National Institute of Health (NIH), Masood ul Hassan from Ministry of Narcotics Control also addressed the different training sections.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Joint Directorate ANF Col. Fawad elaborated the role of Anti-Narcotics Force in fighting the menace of drug abuse and prevention strategies. He stressed on the awareness about drug addiction in the youth which constitutes 64% of the total population of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World Army Punjab GCU All From Government

Recent Stories

Ubaid Shahid, Ibtisam Rehman help Central Punjab r ..

39 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Meets Foreign Minister of Re ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar Held At ..

44 minutes ago

&#039;IDEX is a good chance to have new contracts, ..

47 minutes ago

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Nation ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.