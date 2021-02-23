ANF holds leadership training for GCU students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) academy, Punjab, organised a three-day intense multi-sectoral leadership training for the students of Government College University (GCU) Lahore on the request of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi.

Besides the members of the University's Anti-Narcotics Society, the presidents of other leading societies including Debating Society and Dramatics Club are also participating in the the training.

Addressing the training's inaugural session, emeritus consultant psychiatrist Prof. Dr. Shakil Jehangir Malik explained the structure of human brain, physical and social environment and its effects on the brain, and other information related to drug demand, supply and trafficking.

GOC Military Aviation Maj. General Najeeb Ahmad also addressed the students and briefed them about the organizational structure of Pakistan Army and mode of working and services of the Army Aviation Corps.

Ms. Maryam Shabbir, an environmental expert at Sustainable Development Policy Institute, talked about environmental issues that are being faced by the world. She explained the sustainable development goals (SDGs), a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

She narrated the relationship between environmental calamities and vulnerability of society towards drug addiction.

Dr. Tanveer from National Institute of Health (NIH), Masood ul Hassan from Ministry of Narcotics Control also addressed the different training sections.

Addressing the concluding ceremony, Joint Directorate ANF Col. Fawad elaborated the role of Anti-Narcotics Force in fighting the menace of drug abuse and prevention strategies. He stressed on the awareness about drug addiction in the youth which constitutes 64% of the total population of Pakistan.