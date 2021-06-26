ANF holds two drugs smugglers, recovered five kg drugs

Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) held two drugs smugglers during action launched at NLC bypass here Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) held two drugs smugglers during action launched at NLC bypass here Saturday.

Official sources said that arrested accused identified as Muhammed Aslam and Muhammed Irfan with five kilogram of drugs which was recovered on the spot.

The same accused had been convicted by the court in drugs case in past and just released from jail and they were booked in FIR under laws relating to Narcotic Drugs Act. Further investigation was underway.