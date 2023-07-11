Open Menu

ANF In Five Operations Seizes Over 90 Kg Drugs; Arrests 11 Accused

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 12:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country seized over 90 kg drugs and arrested 11 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered eight drug-filled capsules from the possession of two Sharjah-bound passengers, residents of Bannu, going on flight no 181.

In second operation near M-1, Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad, 1150 grams charras was recovered from the possession of two accused, residents of Mardan and Muzaffarabad, travelling in a passenger van.

In third operation near Khanewal Motorway Toll Plaza, 24 kg opium and 48 kg charras concealed in secret cavities of a car were recovered.

Two accused including a woman resident of Charsadda along with five children were rounded up during the operation.

In fourth operation, 16 kg of opium concealed in a house in a deserted area of Chaman was recovered.

In fifth operation, 270 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel being sent to UK through a private courier company at Shahrah-e-Faisal Karachi. Heroin was concealed in six cricket balls, the spokesman said.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

