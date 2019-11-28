UrduPoint.com
ANF Inaugurates Live Radio Programme "zindagi Say Pyar"

Thu 28th November 2019

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in collaboration with Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) inaugurated its live Radio programme namely "Zindagi Say Pyar" on FM Channel 101

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in collaboration with Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) inaugurated its live Radio programme namely "Zindagi Say Pyar" on FM Channel 101.

Deputy Director General ANF inaugurated the programme. DG Radio Pakistan, Chief of Staff ANF, Director Enforcement, Director DDR and high ranking officers of ANF & Radio Pakistan were also present during the ceremony.

On this occasion, Deputy Director General said the ANF awareness program would be an important milestone in the fight against drugs and the ANF is fully committed to eradicate drug abuse from the country.

He thanked DG Radio Pakistan for launching of ANF awareness program against drugs abuse.

The program will be broadcasted on FM 101 from 3 to 4 PM on daily basis and will be heard all over Pakistan.

The main purpose of the program is to raise awareness among the public especially youth against the growing trend of drugs use in society.

