ANF Kicks Off Construction Work Of MATRC Project

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has kicked off construction work of Model Addition Treatment and Rehabilitation Centre (MATRC) at Humak Town, Islamabad.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a ground breaking ceremony for construction of ANF, MATRC was organised the other day.

Director General (DG) ANF Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo HI(M) graced the occasion as chief guest and laid the foundation stone of the center.

DG ANF while speaking on the occasion said that ANF would leave no stone unturned for absolute elimination of drug abuse from the society.

The drug treatment facility would act as an exceptional center to support the drug abuse victims by provision of free of cost and qualitative treatment services and to restore the drug abuse patient to a normalised state of life in society, he added.

The spokesman informed that 100 bed rehabilitation and treatment centre for free of cost treatment of male, female and juvenile would be constructed at a cost of Rs 489.393 million.

All-out efforts would be made to make it functional in two years, he added.

The center would have special wards with free of cost treatment, feeding and lodging facilities for the drug abuse victims, he added.

