ANF kicks off mass awareness campaign through FM radio

(@imziishan)

Anti Narcotics Force in collaboration with Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) started its live radio program namely "Zindagi Say Pyar" on FM Channel 101 & 94

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th December, 2019) Anti Narcotics Force in collaboration with Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) started its live radio program namely "Zindagi Say Pyar" on FM Channel 101 & 94.The program is broadcasted on FM 101 from 3 to 4 PM on daily basis and will be heard all over Pakistan.

The program is also re-broadcasted on Medium waves 585 Kilo Harts from 6:10 PM to 7:00 PM on daily basis. Senior officers of ANF, Psychologists and representatives from different NGOs are invited in the program to inform the public about the danger of drugs.

The program is being strongly supported by the public.The main purpose of the program is to raise awareness among the public especially youth against the growing trend of drugs use in society and its illicit trafficking.