UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF KP Recovers 3.6 Kg Hashish; One Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:32 PM

ANF KP recovers 3.6 Kg hashish; one held

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 3.6 kg hashish from his custody

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 3.6 kg hashish from his custody.

ANF officials during an intelligence based operation on Sheen Qamar check post in tribal district Khyber intercepted a vehicle bearing Lahore registration number.

During checking of the vehicle 3.6 kg hashish was recovered concealed in the car while accused Ahmed Khan of district Khyber was arrested.

The accused confessed during the investigation that he was trying to smuggle the drug to Bara area of district Khyber.

Related Topics

Lahore Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicle Car Post From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad

59 seconds ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 to feature 40 sp ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai set for successful new cruise season

34 minutes ago

Libya's UN backed government accuses east based ar ..

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 124,1 ..

1 minute ago

Green Pakistan, wildlife preservation main target ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.