ANF KP recovers 3.6 Kg hashish; one held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Wednesday arrested a drug peddler and recovered 3.6 kg hashish from his custody.

ANF officials during an intelligence based operation on Sheen Qamar check post in tribal district Khyber intercepted a vehicle bearing Lahore registration number.

During checking of the vehicle 3.6 kg hashish was recovered concealed in the car while accused Ahmed Khan of district Khyber was arrested.

The accused confessed during the investigation that he was trying to smuggle the drug to Bara area of district Khyber.