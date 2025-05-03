ANF launches crackdown against drug smugglers across various cities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted a series of successful operations against drug smuggling across various cities in the country here Saturday.

During four separate operations, a total of five suspects, including two women, were arrested.

These operations resulted in the recovery of over 41 kilograms of narcotics, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 15.4 million.

The ANF apprehended three suspects, including two women riding a motorcycle in Lahore Wahga Area.

The confiscated substances included 870 grams of hashish, 320 ice, and 47 grams of opium.

A separate operation led to the recovery of 2 kilograms of drugs from a suspect in Lahore Shahdara Kala Khatai Road.

At a courier office, ANF intercepted a parcel destined for Saudi Arabia from Lahore Kot Lakhpat seizing 28 kilograms of drugs.

ANF recovered 10 kilograms of drugs from a suspect in Quetta (Baleli Road near Railway Station.

The cases have been registered against all arrested suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are currently underway.