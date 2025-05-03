Open Menu

ANF Launches Crackdown Against Drug Smugglers Across Various Cities

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ANF launches crackdown against drug smugglers across various cities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has conducted a series of successful operations against drug smuggling across various cities in the country here Saturday.

During four separate operations, a total of five suspects, including two women, were arrested.

These operations resulted in the recovery of over 41 kilograms of narcotics, with an estimated value of approximately Rs 15.4 million.

The ANF apprehended three suspects, including two women riding a motorcycle in Lahore Wahga Area.

The confiscated substances included 870 grams of hashish, 320 ice, and 47 grams of opium.

A separate operation led to the recovery of 2 kilograms of drugs from a suspect in Lahore Shahdara Kala Khatai Road.

At a courier office, ANF intercepted a parcel destined for Saudi Arabia from Lahore Kot Lakhpat seizing 28 kilograms of drugs.

ANF recovered 10 kilograms of drugs from a suspect in Quetta (Baleli Road near Railway Station.

The cases have been registered against all arrested suspects under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are currently underway.

Recent Stories

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, K ..

Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha ..

Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away

1 hour ago
 Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in Indi ..

Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India

1 hour ago
 Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ..

Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of ..

Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System

2 hours ago
 Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Po ..

Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025

9 hours ago
 IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen

18 hours ago
 Effective planning essential for sustainable devel ..

Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor

18 hours ago
 Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India' ..

Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan

18 hours ago
 IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

IHC gets new Additional Attorney General

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan