ANF launches grand operation against drug dealers supplying drugs in educational institutes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched a grand operation across the country to curb the drugs from educational institutes, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that ANF on the special directives of Director General (DG) ANF launched the operation in the vicinity of educational institutes to net the drug dealers supplying drugs in educational institutes.

He said, two suspects involved in selling drugs in educational institutions in Jhelum and Rawalpindi were arrested during last 24 hours.

Over 2438 grams drugs were recovered from the possession of the accused arrested in Rawalpindi while over 2400 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of two accused arrested in Dina, Jhelum. The arrested accused confessed to supplying drugs to a big private educational institution in Islamabad.

Elements involved in supplying drugs to students of educational institutions do not deserve any concession, ANF spokesperson said.

He informed that a grand operation had been launched to keep educational institutions safe from drugs.

60 intoxicated tablets were also recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Rawalpindi and an accused was arrested.

In another operation, 5 kg heroin worth Rs 9 million was recovered from the possession of an accused netted on Jamrud Road Peshawar.

It is first priority of ANF to arrest the anti-national elements who are trying to destroy the future of the youth.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are under process.