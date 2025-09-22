ANF Launches Massive Anti-narcotics Drive In Balochistan To Eradicate Poppy Cultivation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in collaboration with the local administration, has launched a large-scale anti-narcotics drive in Balochistan to eradicate poppy cultivation and dismantle drug networks across the province.
The operation is being conducted under the directives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Asim Munir, and the Government of Balochistan.
The campaign aims to make Balochistan a drug-free region and to eliminate the threat posed by narcotics permanently.
As part of these coordinated efforts, extensive operations have already led to the destruction of poppy crops in several areas. Authorities have also taken action against networks involved in the production and trafficking of drugs.
Moreover, it has been decided to provide alternative livelihood opportunities to local residents to break the nexus between drug traffickers and terrorists.
This initiative seeks to discourage communities from returning to poppy cultivation by offering sustainable sources of income.
Officials emphasize that dismantling the interconnected web of drugs, crime, and terrorism requires a strong and long-term
strategy.
The fight against drugs is a national responsibility, adding that it is essential for the government, security agencies, and every individual in society to play their part.
Recent Stories
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Temporary steel bridge opened in Seetpur for public use58 seconds ago
-
ANF launches massive anti-narcotics drive in Balochistan to eradicate poppy cultivation1 minute ago
-
PFA launches "Safe Food, Bright Future" initiative1 minute ago
-
Crackdown launched against profiteers in Tank11 minutes ago
-
'Electro Green Bus' revolutionary step: Zulfiqar Bhatti11 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates renovated LG Board Complex21 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 227 emergencies last week21 minutes ago
-
Dacoity cases drop by 67% in Faisalabad: CPO21 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Salik Hussain addresse ..28 minutes ago
-
Progress on district service delivery targets reviewed31 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 200-kg of rotten meat31 minutes ago
-
23rd relief flight to Gaza departs from Lahore with 100 tons of aid31 minutes ago