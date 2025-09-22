ANF launches massive anti-narcotics drive in Balochistan to eradicate poppy cultivation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in collaboration with the local administration, has launched a large-scale anti-narcotics drive in Balochistan to eradicate poppy cultivation and dismantle drug networks across the province.

The operation is being conducted under the directives of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Asim Munir, and the Government of Balochistan.

The campaign aims to make Balochistan a drug-free region and to eliminate the threat posed by narcotics permanently.

As part of these coordinated efforts, extensive operations have already led to the destruction of poppy crops in several areas. Authorities have also taken action against networks involved in the production and trafficking of drugs.

Moreover, it has been decided to provide alternative livelihood opportunities to local residents to break the nexus between drug traffickers and terrorists.

This initiative seeks to discourage communities from returning to poppy cultivation by offering sustainable sources of income.

Officials emphasize that dismantling the interconnected web of drugs, crime, and terrorism requires a strong and long-term

strategy.

The fight against drugs is a national responsibility, adding that it is essential for the government, security agencies, and every individual in society to play their part.