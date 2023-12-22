ANF launches operation to rehabilitate drug addicts in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has launched an operation in Peshawar to rehabilitate drug addicts.

Operation "Da Haq Awaaz" was conducted with the support of Rehabilitation Center Peshawar.

The operation was conducted in Hayatabad, Factory Market and Industrial Area.

Initially, 26 drug addicts were shifted to ‘Da Haq Awaaz’ Rehabilitation Center Peshawar and provided with clothes,

food and bedding according to hygiene rules.

Blood screening of these individuals was done to determine drug addiction.

The best medical facilities are being provided to these people during the rehabilitation process.

Efforts are also being made to search for the families of the victims.

The district administration and social welfare department fully cooperated in the operation.

In the next phase, 100 more drug addicts would be rehabilitated.

The aim of the operation is to make the drug addicts useful citizens of the society, the spokesman said.