ANF makes historic drug bust in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Clifton on Friday foiled a smuggling bid and made the largest drugs seizure in history of Karachi by recovering drugs worth billions of rupees.

According to an official, the ANF, acting on a tip off, near Ibrahim area recovered 426 kg heroin and 57 kg charas from boats.

The seized drugs were to be smuggled to Tanzania.

A case has been registered against absconding accused and further investigations are underway.