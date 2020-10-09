UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Makes Historic Drug Bust In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

ANF makes historic drug bust in Karachi

The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Clifton on Friday foiled a smuggling bid and made the largest drugs seizure in history of Karachi by recovering drugs worth billions of rupees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force Police Station Clifton on Friday foiled a smuggling bid and made the largest drugs seizure in history of Karachi by recovering drugs worth billions of rupees.

According to an official, the ANF, acting on a tip off, near Ibrahim area recovered 426 kg heroin and 57 kg charas from boats.

The seized drugs were to be smuggled to Tanzania.

A case has been registered against absconding accused and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Police Station Drugs Tanzania From Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Malaysian FM discuss advancing ..

2 hours ago

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry observ ..

3 minutes ago

NGOs asked for renewal

3 minutes ago

Trump Has Approved Revised Coronavirus Stimulus Pa ..

3 minutes ago

Pak community in Canada urged to invest in Pakista ..

10 minutes ago

Hyderabad Development Authority official suspended ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.