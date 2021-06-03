UrduPoint.com
ANF Must Purchase Equipment For Effective Scanning Of Vehicles: Akbar Durrani

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Secretary for Narcotics Control, Akbar Durrani on Thursday said ANF must purchase state of the art equipment for effective scanning of vehicles for drugs checking.

The secretary expressed these views while chairing the meeting of internal sub-committee on National Fund for Control of Drugs Abuse (NFCDA), said a news release.

The meeting was attended by the senior officials of Anti-Narcotics Force and the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

He also said that special attention needed to be paid to the area of rehabilitation since it plays a significant role in the overall development against drugs abuse.

He said that request should be made to the Finance Division for the opening of Endowment Fund account to meet the recurring expenditure of Model Addiction Treatment and Rehabilitation Centres (MATRCs).

"We should have proper medication and required equipment at these centres as per international standards" Durrani said.

Furthermore, it was mutually decided that the campaigns against drugs abuse should be spread to provincial level in order to increase the reach of the campaign and have better results.

