ANF Nabbed 15 Accused, Recovered 165 Kg Drugs In Massive Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has nabbed 15 accused and recovered more than 165 kg of drugs during 13 massive operations against drug trafficking across the country.
Spokesman ANF informed that ANF's countrywide crackdown against drug trafficking was continuing during which various operations were conducted at different airports and places.
According to details, 700 grams of heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Multan Airport.
During operation at Lahore Airport, 523 grams of ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha and 61 heroin capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Jeddah.
During two operations conducted at Peshawar Airport, 1 kg of ice was recovered from two passengers going to Doha.
In other miscellaneous crackdowns in Islamabad, 67 grams of heroin were recovered from a parcel being dispatched to the UK at a private courier office, while 1 kg of heroin, 6 kg of hashish and 375 grams of ice were recovered from two suspects in two operations near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.
In Faisalabad, 97 kg hashish was recovered from Sahyanwala. In two operations in Lahore, 21 kg of opium, 1.4 kg of heroin and 15 kg of hashish were recovered from three suspects.
In a crackdown in Karachi, 22.8 kg hashish was recovered from three suspects near Rashid Minhas Road and 512 grams of weed was recovered from two suspects in Bahria Town.
The spokesman said that cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and investigation has been started.
Recent Stories
Gold price goes up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone ..
Fawad demands immediate release of Imran Khan from jail
"Unlock Exceptional Value: The New realme Note 50 with Extended Warranty Now Ava ..
T20Is rankings: Babar Azam nears to surpass Kohli’s record
Finance Minister arrives in US for meetings with IMF, WB
Electricity prices may go up as NEPRA suggests increase in quarterly adjustments
Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim takes oath as PHC CJ
Govt expected to increase petrol price tonight
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dist admin Khanewal completes preparation for procurement drive2 minutes ago
-
Five procurement centres activated in Multan22 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari holds introductory meeting, condoles bereaved family, inspects medical camp22 minutes ago
-
Sindh Education Dept lifts ban on recruiting IBA qualified PST, JESTs32 minutes ago
-
47 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs32 minutes ago
-
Torrential rain stuck life in Hazara division42 minutes ago
-
CM makes surprise visit to girls' school Murree52 minutes ago
-
Four of a family killed as downpour causes roof collapse1 hour ago
-
16 drug peddlers held1 hour ago
-
20 wheelie doers held2 hours ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant2 hours ago
-
Balochistan is the future of Pakistan and Gwadar will be an important milestone in the journey of a ..2 hours ago