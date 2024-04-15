Open Menu

ANF Nabbed 15 Accused, Recovered 165 Kg Drugs In Massive Operations

Published April 15, 2024 | 03:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has nabbed 15 accused and recovered more than 165 kg of drugs during 13 massive operations against drug trafficking across the country.

Spokesman ANF informed that ANF's countrywide crackdown against drug trafficking was continuing during which various operations were conducted at different airports and places.

According to details, 700 grams of heroin was recovered from a passenger going to Bahrain at Multan Airport.

During operation at Lahore Airport, 523 grams of ice was recovered from a passenger going to Doha and 61 heroin capsules were recovered from a passenger going to Jeddah.

During two operations conducted at Peshawar Airport, 1 kg of ice was recovered from two passengers going to Doha.

In other miscellaneous crackdowns in Islamabad, 67 grams of heroin were recovered from a parcel being dispatched to the UK at a private courier office, while 1 kg of heroin, 6 kg of hashish and 375 grams of ice were recovered from two suspects in two operations near M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

In Faisalabad, 97 kg hashish was recovered from Sahyanwala. In two operations in Lahore, 21 kg of opium, 1.4 kg of heroin and 15 kg of hashish were recovered from three suspects.

In a crackdown in Karachi, 22.8 kg hashish was recovered from three suspects near Rashid Minhas Road and 512 grams of weed was recovered from two suspects in Bahria Town.

The spokesman said that cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and investigation has been started.

