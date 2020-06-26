UrduPoint.com
ANF Nabs 3 Persons, Recovers Foreign Currency

ANF nabs 3 persons, recovers foreign currency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Friday arrested three accused while also recovered foreign Currency in a successful raid conducted on M-1 Peshawar toll Plaza.

According to officials, ANF intercepted a black Honda Civic car bearing Islamabad registration on Peshawar toll plaza and during checking recovered $ 110,000, 750 Afghani currency and Rs 36,000 cash from three persons in the car.

The three persons were identified as driver Maqsood Khan resident of Karachi, Sharif Khan of Hayatabad Peshawar and Younas Shadab of Peshawar. They were shifted to ANF police station for further inquiry.

