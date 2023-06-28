ANF nabs eight drug peddlers in three different operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) during three different operations across the country on Wednesday, arrested eight accused allegedly involved in drug smuggling and recovered 150 kg of drugs from their possession, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here.

He informed that in an operation near Kala Shah Kaku Motorway Toll Plaza, 96 kg opium and 24 kg charras were recovered from a vehicle while two drug peddlers, residents of Jhelum and Sheikhupura were also rounded up.

In the second operation on Shakarpur, Sukkur Road, a drug smuggler, resident of Balochistan was arrested while 12 kg charras was recovered from his possession.

In the third operation near Kuchlak Bypass, two motorcycles were intercepted five accused residents of Faisalabad, Qilla Abdullah, and Shakarpur were netted on recovery of 18 kg charras, concealed beneath the seats of the motorcycles.

Separate cases had been registered against the accused while further investigations were in process, the spokesman added.