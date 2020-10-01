UrduPoint.com
ANF Needs More Manpower To Effectively Curb Drug Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid 6 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 07:16 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has required more manpower to effectively curb drug peddling activities and implement the government's policy against the menace

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has required more manpower to effectively curb drug peddling activities and implement the government's policy against the menace.

An ANF source said appointments had not been made in the ANF since last seven years and the force required more manpower to curb the drug smuggling.

He said the ANF had demanded to recruit 10,000 officials and the Senate Standing Committee on Narcotics Control had endorsed the demand but it was unfortunate that only 500 appointments were allowed.

The source said 2,172 employees were working against 3,148 sanctioned posts in ANF and 976 positions were still lying vacant.

He said the force was facing financial issues and lack of manpower as no fund had been provided for the recruitment in the following fiscal year.

For the recruitment against the sanctioned posts, he said the approval from the establishment division was required.

The funds had not been provided for the fresh appointments as it would be managed in the next fiscal year, he added.

He said the force should be provided adequate resources so that it could manage to combat the menace in proper manner.

