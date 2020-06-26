UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Observe Intl Day Against Drug Abuse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 08:52 PM

ANF observe Intl Day against drug abuse

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Friday celebrated International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking throughout the country by arranging exceptional drug demand reduction/awareness activities

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Friday celebrated International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking throughout the country by arranging exceptional drug demand reduction/awareness activities.

The drug demand reduction/awareness activities were arranged in different parts of the country particularly in major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

According to an ANF spokesman, the Regional Directorates of ANF Pakistan were making all out efforts to make general masses especially youth aware of hazard resulted by drug abuse in connection with the day.

Special Anti Drug Awareness Painting Competition was arranged June 24 at HQs ANF, Rwp. ANF also arranged display of banners, steamers, panaflexes at Bus Stands, Roads & Traffic Signals and other important public places.

In addition, ANF in collaboration with Pakistan Postal Services issued a commemorative Postage Stamp, approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking (June 26).

Awareness Material e.g. brochures, pamphlets and leaflets carrying special messages about threats linked with drug abuse were also distributed amongst general public at public places throughout the country. All cellular companies also forwarded Drug Awareness Message "Say No To Drug" to mobile users of the country, he added.

Fulfilling its commitment to eradicate drugs and establish a "Drug Free Society", the importance of social media is mandatory during the current era, hence ANF also launched a drug awareness social media campaign on Facebook & Twitter, he informed.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister Quetta Mobile Drugs Social Media Facebook Twitter Traffic Rawalpindi June All

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

38 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

38 minutes ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

53 minutes ago

Chief Minister takes notice of child's murder in G ..

26 seconds ago

Two killed separately in Kasur

27 seconds ago

Five held on violation of COVID-19 SOPs

30 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.