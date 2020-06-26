ANF observe Intl Day against drug abuse

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Friday celebrated International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking throughout the country by arranging exceptional drug demand reduction/awareness activities

The drug demand reduction/awareness activities were arranged in different parts of the country particularly in major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta and Rawalpindi.

According to an ANF spokesman, the Regional Directorates of ANF Pakistan were making all out efforts to make general masses especially youth aware of hazard resulted by drug abuse in connection with the day.

Special Anti Drug Awareness Painting Competition was arranged June 24 at HQs ANF, Rwp. ANF also arranged display of banners, steamers, panaflexes at Bus Stands, Roads & Traffic Signals and other important public places.

In addition, ANF in collaboration with Pakistan Postal Services issued a commemorative Postage Stamp, approved by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking (June 26).

Awareness Material e.g. brochures, pamphlets and leaflets carrying special messages about threats linked with drug abuse were also distributed amongst general public at public places throughout the country. All cellular companies also forwarded Drug Awareness Message "Say No To Drug" to mobile users of the country, he added.

Fulfilling its commitment to eradicate drugs and establish a "Drug Free Society", the importance of social media is mandatory during the current era, hence ANF also launched a drug awareness social media campaign on Facebook & Twitter, he informed.