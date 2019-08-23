ANF official held for rape attempting of foreign national

The Gilgit police have arrested an Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) constable for allegedly attempting to rape a foreign national woman, sources said on Friday

Gilgit (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd August, 2019) The Gilgit police have arrested an Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) constable for allegedly attempting to rape a foreign national woman, sources said on Friday.The 26-year-old South Korean woman was visiting the area as tourist when the alleged constable made an attempt to rape her.

The visitor woman had registered a complaint with a police station in Hunza.In her application to the local police, the Korean woman blamed that the suspected constable attempted to rape her after bringing her in her office in Hunza.

She further states that the suspected man had offered her that he will bring her in the area she wanted to visit.

She accepted her offer and went with him. However, the constable took her to his police station where he attempted to rape her.The woman, further adds, she not only resisted but cried for help when a person from nearby area arrived and opened the door.

She fled from the scene.The Korean Embassy has also approached the government and requested strict action against the constable.A local court has handed over the constable to police on remand. Further investigation was underway till the filing of this report.