ANF officials recovered 1.064kg heroin from a Bahrain bound passenger

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotic Force Intelligence and Anti-Narcotic Force Peshawar conducted a joint operation at the Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar and recovered 133 heroin-filled capsules from a Bahrain bound passenger.

According to detail, giving by the official of the ANF Peshawar the officials of the Anti-Narcotic Force Intelligence and Anti-Narcotic Force Peshawar in a joint operation found 133 heroin-filled capsules in the stomach of Nadeem Khan, a Peshawar resident who was leaving for Bahrain on Gulf Airlines Flight GF-787.

A total of 1.064 kg of heroin was recovered from the capsules, the official of the ANF Peshawar confirmed. He said a case has been registered against the alleged accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation is underway.