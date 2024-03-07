ANF Organises "Drug Awareness Poster Competition" Between Different Schools
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Regional Directorate Anti Narcotics Force organized a "Drug Awareness Poster Competition" between different Schools of Karachi division here at Sadequain Gallery Hall on Thursday.
The Directorate Commander ANF Sindh Brigadier Umer Farooq was the chief guest of the event in which a large number of students participated with their artwork.
Addressing the event, Brigadier Umer Farooq congratulated all teachers, students, and the Art departments of the schools concerned who took part in this Poster Competition and disseminated ANF's awareness message through this Exhibition to the nation and the world.
These young kids, not only spread a great message among the younger generation and the world through their institutions through their artwork, Brig Umer said and vowed that the ANF not only saves the younger generation from the menace of narcotics but these children standing with the Anti Narcotics Force, would clean the country and the nation of the menace.
The ANF along with all its ranks, is committed to cleanse not only schools, educational institutions, work premises, streets, Mohallas, and all other places of the drug menace and we need your cooperation in this regard, Brigadier Umer said.
