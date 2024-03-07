Open Menu

ANF Organises "Drug Awareness Poster Competition" Between Different Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ANF organises "Drug Awareness Poster Competition" between different Schools

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Regional Directorate Anti Narcotics Force organized a "Drug Awareness Poster Competition" between different Schools of Karachi division here at Sadequain Gallery Hall on Thursday.

The Directorate Commander ANF Sindh Brigadier Umer Farooq was the chief guest of the event in which a large number of students participated with their artwork.

Addressing the event, Brigadier Umer Farooq congratulated all teachers, students, and the Art departments of the schools concerned who took part in this Poster Competition and disseminated ANF's awareness message through this Exhibition to the nation and the world.

These young kids, not only spread a great message among the younger generation and the world through their institutions through their artwork, Brig Umer said and vowed that the ANF not only saves the younger generation from the menace of narcotics but these children standing with the Anti Narcotics Force, would clean the country and the nation of the menace.

The ANF along with all its ranks, is committed to cleanse not only schools, educational institutions, work premises, streets, Mohallas, and all other places of the drug menace and we need your cooperation in this regard, Brigadier Umer said.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh World Young Event All From

Recent Stories

English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

30 minutes ago
 Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

44 minutes ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

3 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

4 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

5 hours ago
PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focu ..

Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security

17 hours ago
 Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for de ..

Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede

17 hours ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, n ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan