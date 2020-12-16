ANF organizes 13th Inter Agency Task Force meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :A high level 13th Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) meeting of all law enforcement agencies of Pakistan was held here on Wednesday at Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) headquarters.

The meeting was chaired by Major General Muhammad Arif Malik, HI (M) Director General (DG) ANF, Chairman IATF and attended by Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), Airport Security Force (ASF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), KP Secretariat (formerly FATA Secretariat), Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), Frontier Corps Khyberpakhtunkhwa (FC KP), Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP), Islamabad Capital Territory Police, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Police, Pakistan Railways Police, Punjab Police, Sindh Police, KP Police, Balochistan Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Police, Narcotics Control Punjab, Excise & Taxation Sindh, Excise & Taxation KP, Excise & Taxation Balochistan, Excise & Taxation Gilgit-Baltistan, Excise & Taxation AJK, Afghan Refugees Commissionrate Peshawar, Malakand Levies KP, Blochistan Levies Quetta, National Logistic Cell and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The main objective of the meeting was to ponder upon prevailing challenges, synergize counter narcotics operations, fine tune coordination and cooperation among LEAs for effective drug control and to accrue maximum benefits from the jurisdiction of the respective departments.

During meeting, the performance of all LEAs for year 2020 was presented which was analyzed by other members of IATF. The forum was also briefed about ANF performance which was warmly lauded by all IATF members. The action upon decisions made during last IATF meeting was also reviewed.

During the conference, importance of collaborated efforts for effective eradication of narcotics was highlighted and emphasis was laid on formulating joint mechanism in this regard. During discussion, need to further improve cooperation amongst all LEAs in different fields e.g. Integrated Border Management System (IBMS), information sharing, Drug Awareness Activities, evolution of IATF as statutory body with its functional secretariat at HQ ANF, training of IATF member agencies officers at ANF academy, emerging narco-trends, legal issues and capacity building were urged.

At the end, DG ANF appreciated performance of all LEAs despite capacity and resources constraints. They also appreciated energetic participation of IATF member agencies in meetings and gave directions for frequent counter-narcotics mutual interaction at provincial as well as federal levels.