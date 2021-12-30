UrduPoint.com

ANF Organizes 14th Inter Agency Task Force Meeting To Review Prevalent Drug Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 05:10 PM

ANF organizes 14th Inter Agency Task Force meeting to review prevalent drug situation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan Thursday organized 14th Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) meeting of all Law Enforcement Agencies of the country here at ANF Headquarters.

The meeting was presided over by Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo, Director General Anti Narcotics Force, Chairman IATF.

Meeting was attended by Federal board of Revenue (FBR), Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG), Airport Security Force (ASF), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), KP Secretariat (formerly FATA Secretariat), Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), Pakistan Rangers (Sindh), Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FC KP), Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, National Highways & Motorways Police (NH&MP), Islamabad Capital Territory Police, Azad Jammu & Kashmir Police, Pakistan Railways Police, Punjab Police, Sindh Police, KP Police, Balochistan Police, Gilgit-Baltistan Police, Narcotics Control Punjab, Excise & Taxation Sindh, Excise & Taxation KP, Excise & Taxation Balochistan, Excise & Taxation Gilgit-Baltistan, Excise & Taxation AJK, Afghan Refugees Commissioner Peshawar, Malakand Levies KP, Blochistan Levies Quetta, National Logistic Cell (GHQ) Rawalpindi and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). DG ANF welcomed the participants of the meeting.

The objective of the meeting was to ponder upon prevailing challenges, synergize counter narcotics operations, enhance mutual coordination and cooperation for effective drug control and to obtain maximum benefits from the jurisdiction of respective departments.

Brief analysis of performance of all LEAs for year 2021 was presented during the meeting. The forum was also briefed about ANF performance which was warmly lauded by all IATF members. Progress on decisions taken during last IATF meeting was also reviewed.

During the meeting, significance of collaborated efforts for effective eradication of narcotics was highlighted and emphasis was laid on formulating joint mechanism.

In addition, it was urged to enhance mutual cooperation in different fields including Integrated Border Management System (IBMS), Information Sharing, Drug Awareness Activities, Training of IATF member agencies officers at ANF academy, Assessment of Emerging Narco Trends, Legal Issues and Capacity Building.

While extending the concluding note, DG ANF appreciated energetic participation of IATF member agencies in the meeting and desired for frequent mutual interaction at provincial as well as federal level to beat the menace of drugs.

