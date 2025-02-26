ANF organizes annual drug burning ceremony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Punjab has organized an annual drug burning ceremony in Sheikhupura, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that Director General (DG) ANF Major General Abdul Moeed, Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military attended the anti-drug ceremony as the special guest.

Civil, military officers and representatives of other law enforcement agencies, heads of universities and colleges, students and members of NGOs in large numbers also attended the ceremony.

Regional Director Commander ANF Punjab in his opening remarks highlighted the efforts and work of ANF to implement the vision of a drug-free society.

This year, the Regional Directorate Punjab has destroyed about 15 tons of drugs, including heroin, hashish, ice, cocaine, ecstasy tablets, alcohol and other precursor chemicals.

In addition, during the year, ANF Punjab has also registered 511 cases against drug smugglers so far.

The Anti-Narcotics Special Court Punjab has sentenced 69 criminals to life imprisonment and 238 criminals to other severe punishments.

This annual drug destruction event is to reiterate the need to prevent the use and spread of drugs together with the public. If members of the civil society, along with government institutions, participate in this operation against drugs, this menace can be controlled soon.

At the end of the event, the chief guest, DG ANF Major General, Abdul Moeed Hilal Imtiaz Maldi also addressed the participants.The DG said that despite its limited manpower and resources, the ANF is continuing its indiscriminate operations to suppress the elements involved in the nefarious drug trade.

In addition, it is also trying to reduce its use by conducting an awareness campaign against drugs.

Since September last year, the ANF has been systematically running a national campaign to protect educational institutions from the menace of drugs. In this regard, awareness programs have been organized in more than 100 universities and another 150 institutions will be completed by April 30, 2025.

The drugs being burned were to be consumed domestically or smuggled out of the country, which was caught by the Anti-Narcotics Force and other law enforcement agencies.“We are committed to adhering to international laws and UN conventions,” he added.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were also distributed to encourage those working alongside the ANF in the war on drug.