ANF organizes anti-drug awareness seminar

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Balochistan, Regional Directorate on Thursday organized an anti-drug awareness seminar at Bolan Medical College, Quetta

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, Maj. General Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik HI (M), Director General, ANF Pakistan was the chief guest of the event.

The spokesman informed that more than 500 students from different fields of education physically attended the seminar. However, "eye count" was even more due to virtual attendance, he said.

The students from other universities including Balochistan University of Information Technology and Management Sciences, University of Balochistan, Sardar Bahadur Khan Women University, Quetta Institute of Medical Sciences and Government Girls Degree College also attended the seminar.

The chief guest while addressing the participants emphasized that drug abuse had grown from essential domestic problem into a national and global threat.

ANF as a force would leave no stone unturned to curb this menace and would fight against all odds to secure the next generation, he added.

Other speakers highlighted the challenges posed to youth, role of the society and academic institutions against drug abuse. Performance anxiety and peer pressure emerged as core causes of addiction amongst young students.

The youth ambassadors from Quetta also participated in the seminar and had an exclusive interaction with the chief guest.

At the end, roundtable conference with Vice Chancellors and Head of Departments was also organized.

The chief guest assured the honorable members of complete support and cooperation from the Force and emphasized on the role of educational institutes in creating awareness in this regard.

