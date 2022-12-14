ANF organizes anti-drug awareness seminar at Jhelum Degree College

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in collaboration with Government Post Graduate Degree College, Jhelum on Wednesday organized an awareness lecture.

Director General (DG) ANF, Maj. General Mohammad Aneeq ur Rehman Malik was the chief guest of the event.

The DG said that keeping the society safe from drug addiction is a shared national responsibility.

Addressing the future generation of Pakistan he emphasized that drug abuse has grown from essential domestic problem into a national and global threat. "ANF as a force will leave no stone unturned to curb this menace and will fight against all odds to secure our next generation," he said.

A complete drug-free society is the guarantee of a bright future for the young generation, he said adding, education is the most effective weapon against drugs.

The chief guest assured the participants of complete support and cooperation from the Force and emphasized the role of educational institutes in the societal space to save the future of Pakistan from the curse of narcotics by highlighting "Education as a weapon against drugs" within the ambit of "shape" strategy.

The ANF Headquarters spokesman informed that the participants of the lecture included more than 4000 male and female students, out of which 350 were students of Post Graduate Degree College Jhelum, while the students of other educational institutions of the region also participated through video link.

A large number of university teachers, staff and local dignitaries also participated in the event.