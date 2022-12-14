ANF organizes 'Drug Abuse & Awareness' programme

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), in collaboration with Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday arranged a programme titled Drug Abuse and Awareness at Gullo Dheri Campus, Women University Swabi (WUS).

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), in collaboration with Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday arranged a programme titled Drug Abuse and Awareness at Gullo Dheri Campus, Women University Swabi (WUS).

The programme was chaired by Vice Chancellor of WUS Prof. Dr Shahana Urooj Kazmi while Assistant Director ANF Ahmed bin Tariq was the guest speaker.

The ANF official highlighted various forms of narcotics substances and informed the audience about the far reaching implications of their use. He emphasized that the goal of the 'Drug Abuse and Awareness' programme was to educate and enable the Pakistani youth, especially the students at the educational institutes, to protect themselves and their loved ones from falling prey to such harmful temptation.

Speaking on the occasion, Urooj Kazmi said that drugs could harm one's body in a number of ways. "They can damage your brain, heart, and other organs. They can also lead to addiction and other serious health problems", she added.

"We must pursue a holistic approach to fight this menace by strengthening our drug prevention and control strategies", she said.