ANF Organizes Edcuational Conference At Islamabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:41 PM

On 20th June 2019, ANF organized a conference at ANF Academy, Islamabad to formulate joint mechanism against narcotics & drug abuse in educational institution

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) On 20th June 2019, ANF organized a conference at ANF academy, Islamabad to formulate joint mechanism against narcotics & drug abuse in educational institutions.

The conference was aimed to devise a mutual framework in collaboration with educational institutions to protect the youth from the menace of drugs. The conference was hosted by Major General Arif Malik, DG ANF, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Narcotics Control, Heads/ Representatives of Universities, Medical Colleges, Educational Institutions, Psychologists & Psychiatrists.

Mr. Imtiaz Ali Qureshi, Chairman Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) graced the occasion as guest of honor.DG ANF Major Muhammad Arif Malik HI (M) welcomed all the participants and highlighted importance of the forum in implementing the vision of "Drug Free Society" since the educators play the most important role in children's' lives as mentors, and cumulatively nation builders.

He said that the magnitude of drugs as a threat to human security is far more serious than meets the eye. Drugs are silently killing far people than terrorism and rendering millions useless to the society; youth being most vulnerable to this menace.

Drug abuse exacerbates juvenile crime rates and fosters low educational achievements. Government efforts alone cannot address drug-spread in educational institutions, as it is basically a societal setback emerged from feeble social-bond, fueled by peer pressure, low self-esteem, stress, frustration, curiosity and communal surrounds.

