ANF Organizes Flag-hoisting Ceremony At ANF Headquarters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 14, 2024 | 08:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) An Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony was organized here on Wednesday at Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Headquarters.

The officers and jawans of ANF participated in the ceremony organized to celebrate 78th Independence Day.

Director ANF along with the officers and soldiers hoisted the national flag and presented a guard of honour.

