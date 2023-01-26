UrduPoint.com

ANF Organizes IATF Meeting In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 08:48 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) here on Thursday organized Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) meeting of all law enforcement agencies of Pakistan and other departments engaged in counter narcotics efforts at its Headquarters.

The meeting was chaired by Major General Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman Malik, HI(M), Director General ANF, Chairman IATF.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Federal board of Revenue, Pakistan Coast Guards, Airport Security Force, Federal Investigation Agency, Pakistan Maritime Security Agency, Pakistan Rangers Punjab and Sindh, Frontier Corps Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Frontier Corps Balochistan, National Highways and Motorways Police, Islamabad Capital Territory Police, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Railways, Punjab, Sindh, KP, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan police, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Punjab, Excise and Taxation Sindh, KP, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK, Afghan Refugees Commissionrate Peshawar, Malakand Levies KP, Balochistan Levies Quetta, National Logistic Cell (GHQ) Rawalpindi and Civil Aviation Authority.

In addition, representatives of PEMRA, PTA, SBP, FWO, DRAP, FMU, NIPS and Phoenix also attended the meeting on special invitation.

The main purpose of the meeting was to enforce the National Anti Narcotics Police- 2019 by all law enforcement agencies at national level as well as to ponder upon prevailing challenges, synergize counter narcotics operations, enhance mutual coordination and cooperation for effective drug control and to obtain maximum benefits from the jurisdiction of respective departments.

During the meeting, the DG emphasized over implementation of the National Anti-Narcotics Policy- 2019 and formulation of joint mechanism to cope with the prevailing drug situation.

He stressed to utilize all available resources for prevention of drugs trafficking and awareness against drugs abuse.

While extending the concluding note, Major General Muhammad Aneeq Ur Rehman appreciated energetic participation of IATF member agencies in the meeting and desired for frequent mutual interaction at federal as well as provincial level to fight against the menace of drugs.

