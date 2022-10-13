ANF organizes online session to prevent narcotics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :An online session on the hazards of drug abuse and the road map for its prevention was organized by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in collaboration with public sector universities in Balochistan on Thursday.

Students and faculty from University of Turbat participated in the session.

Dr Shah Mir Baloch, Assistant Professor, English Department and Director Student Affairs served as the focal person for the session representing University of Turbat. Amjid Habib, Chairman Department of English was also present on the occasion.