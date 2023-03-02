ANF organizes rank pinning ceremony at Headquarters

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) organized a ceremony here at the Headquarters to pin the badges of ANF promotional ranks on officers and officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) organized a ceremony here at the Headquarters to pin the badges of ANF promotional ranks on officers and officials.

Director General (DG) ANF Major General Mohammad Aneeq ur Rehman Malik, HI(M) pinned the badges of the new ranks to the promoted inspectors, sub-inspectors, assistant sub-inspectors and head constables.

The DG congratulated the newly promoted scale 7 to Scale 15 officers and officials and wished them all the best for their professional future. Other officers of ANF were also present in the ceremony.