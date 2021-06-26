UrduPoint.com
ANF Organizes Vintage Car Rally To Mark Int'l Day Against Drug Abuse

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 04:49 PM

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Regional Directorate Sindh Saturday organized a Vintage car rally and Cycle race to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Regional Directorate Sindh Saturday organized a Vintage car rally and Cycle race to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and illicit trafficking.

As many as 30 vintage and antique cars participated in the rally that started from Nishan-e-Pakistan, Sea View and culminated at Mazar-e-Quaid after passing through Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen and other main thoroughfares of the metropolis. Besides, 60 cyclists also participated in the cycle race.

The objectives of the rally were to raise mass awareness about hazardous effects of drug abuse on the human health and national economy and prevention measures and to mobilize the public particularly the youth to join hands with the anti narcotics force for strengthening its efforts to curb illegal trade of drugs in the country.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, or World Drug Day, is marked on 26 June every year, to strengthen action and cooperation in achieving the goal of a world free of drug abuse. This year theme of the Dug day is "Share Facts on Drugs, Save Lives".

ANF Director General Brigadier Syed Vaqar Haider Rizvi, while speaking at the concluding ceremony, stressed on the need of joint efforts by government institutions, civil society, parents, teachers and particularly the youth to curb the menace of drug abuse.

Drug abuse had serious implications for any nation as this menace was playing havoc all around the world, he said adding that the situation demanded a comprehensive strategy and engagement of every segment of the society to deal with menace of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The ANF, in collaboration with Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Sindh Police, had conducted dozens of operations across the province and confiscated 46,000 kilograms of different drugs and narcotic substances in previous five years while more than 35000 suspects were apprehended and booked in 29000 cases, he informed.

Brig. Rizvi said that ANF and other law enforcing agencies were striving hard to root out menace of drugs from the society and they were confident that evil of drugs would not last long in the country.

Besides operational actions, ANF was also focusing on rehabilitation of drug addicts and ANF hospital Layari was extending treatment facilities to scores of drug addicts while specialized hospitals were also functioning in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, he said adding that thousands of drug addicts got treatment and get themselves out of drug addiction.

Stressing on needs of enhancing capacity of drug rehabilitation facilities in the country, he said that thousands of people wanted to benefit from the drug rehab facilities and 8 thousand people were on the waiting lists of current facilities.

Keeping in view the rising demand, ANF was planning to set up more drug rehab facilities in urban and rural areas of Sindh so that maximum number of people could be pushed out of menace of drug addiction.

Secretary Sindh Cycling Association Khurram Zaman Syed and others also spoke at the occasion.

Later, certificates and shield were distributed among the participants of vintage car rally and winners and position holders of the cycle race.

