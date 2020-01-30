ANF Pakistan seize 3.652 Narcotics in country wide operations

Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 3.652 Narcotics valuing US $ 1.1124 Billion (Rs. 1.7132 Trillion) internationally, arrested 56 culprits and impounded 16 vehicles while conducting 37 counter-narcotic strikes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 3.652 Narcotics valuing US $ 1.1124 billion (Rs. 1.7132 Trillion) internationally, arrested 56 culprits and impounded 16 vehicles while conducting 37 counter-narcotic strikes.

The seized drugs comprised of 1073 Kg Morphine, 1558.485 Kg Hashish, 4.25 Kg Heroin, 939.53 Kg Opium, 71 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 5.9 Kg Amphetamine (Ice), 1000x Al-Prazolam Tablets and 1280 Liters Suspected Chemical, informed ANF spokesman.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.